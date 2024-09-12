DelDOT unveils plans to enhance safety, traffic flow, and streetscape on Sussex Drive

LEWES, Del. -DelDOT is exploring ways to improve safety and traffic flow on Sussex Drive in Lewes. According to DelDOT, the Sussex Drive Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Project will focus on developing a concept design aimed at improving conditions for all who use Sussex Drive. This includes enhancing safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and improving the streetscape through landscaping. The project will also address operational concerns, especially during busy times like school drop-offs and pick-ups.
The study area for this project spans the Sussex Drive corridor between the Highland Acres community and Savannah Road in the City of Lewes.
Norma Morrison, who lives on the street, told CoastTV these improvements are greatly needed.
"When you're trying to get out of Sussex Drive, we don't really get a break here because of that staggered flow of traffic. It becomes continuous by the time you reach Sussex Drive," explained Morrison.
A public meeting regarding the project will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 5:00 p.m. at Lewes Elementary School, where people can learn more about the proposed plans and share their feedback.