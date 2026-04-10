POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Delmarva Discovery Museum has announced plans for its grand reopening on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring special events, speakers and family-friendly activities.
Museum officials say work is underway across exhibits, operations and community engagement as part of a broader effort to enhance the visitor experience. Existing exhibits are being refreshed and reorganized, with two new exhibits nearing completion and additional interactive and rotating displays planned.
One of the most visible changes includes a larger aquarium for George, the museum’s snapping turtle.
Leaders also announced the creation of a “Friends of the Museum” Advisory Council made up of community leaders and subject-matter experts. The group will help guide decisions on visitor experience, community involvement and organizational direction. Sarah Brinton will serve as chair.
"Real progress is happening, and it is being shaped by both hands-on work and community collaboration," a post from the museum reads. "We are confident that each step we complete is helping us move forward in a thoughtful and sustainable manner."
The news comes weeks after the museum announced its imminent closure due to financial concerns. Now, the museum says it's applying for grants and growing a fundraiser through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The organization is aiming to raise $200,000. In late March, the museum said the community alone raised roughly $100,000.
The museum plans to provide updates as reopening efforts continue.