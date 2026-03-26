POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Delmarva Discovery Museum announced it plans to reopen on Memorial Day weekend following a surge of community support that helped the organization reach a critical fundraising goal.
Museum leaders said donors, families, businesses and supporters came together in recent days to help raise $100,000, a benchmark aimed at ensuring the museum can continue operating through 2026 when combined with other revenue sources such as memberships, admissions and grants.
So far, the museum has received $60,000 in matching fund pledges from anonymous supporters, along with nearly $30,000 in community contributions. Additional donations have also been pledged directly. The effort comes after concerns the museum could close, but organizers say the response from the community will prevent that from happening.
The museum board now plans to focus on improving governance, administration and operations in the coming months. That includes strengthening board involvement, expanding fundraising efforts, rebuilding committee structures and increasing community engagement.
As part of those efforts, the museum is forming a Friends of the Museum Advisory Council and is asking community members to get involved through volunteering, serving on committees or supporting operations when the museum reopens.
The organization is also launching a new fundraising push, seeking at least another $100,000 for a “sustainability and enhancement” initiative aimed at securing its long-term future.