POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — The Delmarva Discovery Museum, a longtime destination for families, students and visitors, will close its doors Friday, March 20, 2026, after ongoing financial challenges made it impossible to continue operating.
Executive Director Christy Gordon said the nonprofit had spent months trying to stay open through fundraisers and public appeals, but rising costs ultimately proved too much to overcome.
"it's so devastating," she says. "This has been very difficult for everybody."
According to Gordon, keeping the museum open would have required more than $100,000 — a figure the organization could not reach despite community support.
The Delmarva Discovery Museum has served as a central part of downtown Pocomoke City since 2009, offering educational programs, exhibits and animal encounters to thousands of visitors across the region.
For many locals, the loss is deeply personal.
"It feels like losing a friend or even a family member because it's so core to who we are in Pocomoke now," said Chip Choquette, who grew up in the city.
Even as the museum prepares to close, staff are focused on safely relocating the animals in their care, including popular river otters Mac and Tuck.
"The animals will always be and most important for us. And we're not just going to hand them out. They have to go to credible places," Gordon said.
The museum’s board said staff are working with accredited aquariums and wildlife centers to ensure each animal is placed in a safe and professional environment.