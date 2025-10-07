DELAWARE- Delmarva Power reports that rising natural gas costs for the 2025–2026 season could result in higher bills for some Delaware customers, with new support programs available to assist them.
The company stated that for Delaware customers who receive both gas and electric service, the average monthly bill may increase by approximately 5%, rising from $242 to $253 per month. For customers who use only natural gas, average bills may go up by about 13%, from $85 to $96 per month, reflecting a change in the cost of supplied gas. Electric-only customers are expected to see little or no change in their bills this season.
Delmarva Power said the adjustments are tied to higher wholesale natural gas prices, which are passed through to customers with no markup or profit. According to the company, it purchases natural gas based on supply and demand conditions to meet customer needs.
To help manage higher costs, Delmarva Power is offering several assistance options. The Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund offers up to $300 in aid for eligible customers and is administered by Energize Delaware and local nonprofits. The company says there are flexible payment arrangements available for past-due balances, with options extending up to 12 months.
In a statement, Jaclyn Cantler, senior vice president of Government Regulatory & External Affairs at Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power, said, "We understand that seasonal changes and rising natural gas costs can impact household budgets,". According to Cantler, the organization is “providing resources to help customers manage their bills, including our Customer Relief Fund, payment assistance and energy-saving programs."