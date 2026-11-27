DELMARVA - Approximately 17,000 Delmarva Power customers remain without electricity following the nor'easter. Some people in the most heavily impacted areas will not have service restored until Monday evening.
Delmarva Power announced Friday, Nov. 27, that estimated restoration times are now available for customers affected by the storm. Most customers are expected to have power restored by late Saturday night, while some in the hardest-hit areas may remain without power until Monday evening.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, approximately 8,000 customers in Delaware and 9,000 customers in Maryland remained without power.
Since the storm began at 7 a.m. Thursday, crews have restored power to approximately 74,000 customers, including 31,000 in Delaware and 43,000 in Maryland. Additional utility crews are assisting with restoration efforts, and the company said crews will continue working around the clock.
Delmarva Power said its outage map, website and mobile app have been updated to reflect estimated restoration times. Customers can view the latest outage information and report outages or downed power lines online, through the Delmarva Power mobile app or by calling 800-898-8042.
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