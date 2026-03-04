DELMARVA - As energy bills climb across Delaware and Maryland, Delmarva Power is reinforcing its commitment to customers through a new initiative from parent company Exelon called “The Exelon Promise.”
The company said the customer-first strategy is designed to deliver immediate relief, strengthen protections and pursue long-term solutions to address rising electricity supply prices.
Energy supply prices are increasing nationwide due to historic growth in electricity demand, limited supply and market dynamics keeping prices at record highs, according to Delmarva Power. While utilities do not control supply prices set in regional markets, the company said it is taking steps to limit the impact locally.
“Our customers and communities are at the center of everything we do,” said Tyler Anthony, president and CEO of Delmarva Power’s parent company, Pepco Holdings. “The Exelon Promise reflects our commitment to show up for families and small businesses with real support, helping manage today’s higher bills while pushing for long-term solutions that protect our communities, bring costs under control and keep energy reliable across our service area.”
Delmarva Power serves approximately 561,500 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland and about 140,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.
As part of the initiative, Delmarva Power highlighted several key efforts:
The company said it is delivering relief through a $6.5 million Customer Relief Fund, along with flexible payment options, energy efficiency programs and connections to state and federal assistance programs. Nearly $4 million has already been pledged from the relief fund to assist more than 8,000 customers in Delaware and Maryland, with $2.5 million still available for eligible customers.
In Maryland, the company also supported the development of a discounted rate program for limited-income customers. Recently approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, the program is set to begin before Jan. 1 next year and will align payments more closely with a customer’s ability to pay.
Delmarva Power said it is implementing safeguards to ensure large energy users, including data centers, cover the infrastructure costs tied to their growth. The company said these measures are intended to shield residential customers and small businesses from unfair cost burdens.
In the long-term, Delmarva Power said it supports reforms allowing public utilities to build new energy supply under public oversight to help prevent power outages and ease price pressure.
A recent analysis by Charles River Associates found that allowing utilities to generate power could save customers between $9 billion and $20 billion, according to the company.
This announcement comes a week after a blizzard hit the Delmarva peninsula, leaving Delmarva Power and Delaware Electric Cooperative working to restore several power outages from the storm. By Feb. 25, the utility reported that more than 100,000 customers lost power during the peak of the storm. For many, power was out for multiple days before downed lines and equipment could be resolved.