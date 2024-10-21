LEWES, Del. - The dry weather conditions plaguing Delmarva aren't changing any time soon, according to CoastTV Meteorologists.
Farmers are moving their animals from one paddock to the next every week to give certain parts of the ground a chance to recuperate. Gardeners are having to run sprinklers for hours just to make the soil manageable again.
Yet these aren't the only sectors being impacted by this drought. Businesses like Quest Adventures, known for their bonfires on the beach, are taking a hit since the State Fire Marshall ordered a burn ban on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
An umbrella and a fire pit, normally that would be a nice fall combo along the coast. However due to the current burn ban, people are having to put a pin in those plans.
Matt Carter owns Quest Adventures, they provide a number of recreational services including bonfires. So the burn ban is slowing down business.
"It's the season a lot of our locals are trying to enjoy their time and we've had to probably cancel about five to 10 fires since it's been in place," said Carter.
Carter says as much as he would like to give people what they want, he understand how important the burn ban is.
"It's definitely needed. It is very dry. We are in a drought and it's kind of odd for this time of year," said Carter.
He shared with CoastTV that his greatest concern isn't himself or his business, but those that are taking an even harder hit due to the drought.
"A lot of my friends are farmers," Carter explained. "That's my biggest concern I have about the drought," he continued.
Farmers like Sherry Long are finding ways to utilize their produce before it's ruined.
"I am having to struggle to try to make sure that we get whatever harvested that needs to be so that we can it for consumption," Long explained.
Another week without rain has been forecasted making life tougher on people, crops, gardens, businesses and every day life.