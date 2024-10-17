GEORGETOWN, Del. - Two days after the State Fire Marshal, John. W Rudd, ordered a burning ban, farmers are working to find ways to preserve their crops.
Effective immediately, the following are prohibited:
- Bonfires
- Controlled burnings, including burning of leaves and yard waste
- Agricultural burnings
- Fires for land clearing
- Fires for demolition and removal of hazards
- Outdoor rubbish fires, whether or not contained
The following are allowed:
- Campfires in areas cleared of all combustibles, surrounded by a non-combustible ring no larger than 3'x3', and used for cooking only.
- Grills/hibachis in areas cleared of surrounding combustibles and used for cooking only.
Right now, farmers are dealing with dried produce and dried grass due to these conditions.
Owner of Sassafras Farmstead, Justin Quay, says moving his animals every week to a different paddock is a big help.
"That way they get fresh new ground and that helps to limit the damage done to the ground and allow the plants to recuperate in time for the winter to hit," said Quay.
Though he's worried that if we don't get any rain soon, his efforts to limit damage might not be enough.
Sherry Long and her husband run Redden Rooster Farm in Georgetown. Long says they are a farm to table household.
However, right now, actually getting things to the table is a problem.
"This year because of the fact that we have the loss of the rain so early, I am having to struggle to try to make sure that we get whatever harvested that needs to be, so that we can have it for consumption," said Long.
Long shared that the couple is "very green" and often repurpose different items.
"We had fencing which was pallets," she shared.
"They are now in a big pile on the field right now. There's a burn ban and no one in their right mind right now would light a match to anything like that," said Long.
As of right now, it seems like there is no end in sight for the statewide burn ban.