Millsboro Flooding

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, DelDOT and the American Red Cross are partnering with local first responders to assist people who live in flood-prone areas.

DELAWARE - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has activated the Delaware National Guard in response to worsening coastal flooding and high wind conditions threatening coastal communities.

The storm, expected to last through Monday, prompted a voluntary evacuation order from the mayor of Bowers Beach for people living east of Whitwells Delight Road. Local officials are urging anyone in the affected area to seek shelter or call Kent County Emergency Operations Center at 302-735-3465 for guidance.

Guard teams have been pre-positioned across vulnerable zones to help with evacuations, transportation needs and other storm-related emergencies. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, DelDOT and the American Red Cross are partnering with local first responders to assist people who live in flood-prone areas.

“We’re monitoring the situation and proactively positioning additional resources to support counties and municipalities in safe-guarding residents,” commented DEMA Director, A.J. Schall. “DEMA will continue to alert the public with Watches and Warnings and other possible protective actions.”

Reception centers have been opened in both Kent and Sussex counties, and officials say full shelter operations could begin if conditions worsen.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

The reception centers are located at:

Kent County: Magnolia Fire Hall, 2 North Main Street, Magnolia

  • As of 7:45 p.m. this reception center has closed

Sussex County: Millsboro Fire Hall, 109 E State St, Millsboro

DEMA began storm preparations Friday, working with local and state agencies to monitor forecasts and respond quickly as conditions deteriorate.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you