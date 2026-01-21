GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) recommends that residents are ready for the upcoming winter storm as the emerging forecast from the National Weather Service includes freezing temperatures from the high teens with the increasing possibility of snow Saturday evening through Sunday night.
Cold Weather Advisories have been issued with wind chill values estimated to drop to the single digits.
DEMA recommends that Delawareans ensure they have the basics of emergency items in the home including cooking staples of shelf-stable food, water, supplies of necessary medications, along with flashlights, first aid kits, child and pet product needs and more.
According to DEMA, residents are urged to avoid nonessential driving when possible and to drive more slowly. Drivers are reminded to practice safety by maintaining gas and fluid levels, ensuring working breaks and wipers, and by making sure your vehicle has an emergency kit with items like flashlights, flares, blankets, chargers, jumper cables, food and water.
As the exposure to the cold can result in hypothermia, residents are also reminded to dress accordingly in layers, hats, gloves and scarves to protect their body from frostbite.
DEMA offers the following further safety automotive tips to prepare in advance:
- Check your tires and windshield wipers and replace if needed.
- Make sure that windshields are completely clear of snow and clear snow from the tops of vehicles and the beds of pickup trucks.
- Once on the road, take it slowly. Travel at or below the posted speed limit.
- Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. If you’re too close, there will not be enough time to react if that person loses control of their vehicle.
- Turn on your headlights so other drivers can see you. Delaware law requires headlights in conditions of poor visibility. Low beams provide better visibility than high beams.
- Apply brakes carefully, especially on hills and exit/entrance ramps. Allow for more stopping distance.
- Bridges and overpasses freeze faster than other road surfaces. There might be ice you cannot see. Reduce your speed.
- Pay extra attention when approaching intersections. Watch for cars that don’t have the right of way. Take precautions such as allowing for extra reaction time in case other drivers go through a stop sign or traffic light.
- Never pass a snowplow.
- Always wear your seatbelt.
"Now is the time to stock up your emergency supplies, ensure you are signed up for emergency alerts, check in on your elderly relatives and neighbors, and make sure everybody has a plan to stay safe," said DEMA Director, A.J. Schall.