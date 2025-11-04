Abigail Spanberger

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger speaks during a campaign event with former President Barack Obama, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA- Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won Virginia’s race for governor, according to the Associated Press.

Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, becoming the first woman to lead the commonwealth. Her victory ends Republican control of the governor’s office and comes as Democrats look to gain momentum heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Spanberger, a former congresswoman and CIA officer, focused her campaign on economic issues and abortion rights. She will succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

