VIRGINIA- Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won Virginia’s race for governor, according to the Associated Press.
Spanberger defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, becoming the first woman to lead the commonwealth. Her victory ends Republican control of the governor’s office and comes as Democrats look to gain momentum heading into the 2026 midterm elections.
Spanberger, a former congresswoman and CIA officer, focused her campaign on economic issues and abortion rights. She will succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.