LEWES, Del.- The Democratic Committee representing Delaware’s 4th Representative District has unanimously endorsed Gregg Lindner as its candidate for the state House seat in the 2026 election.
The 4th District covers parts of Lewes, Millsboro, Oak Orchard, Long Neck and surrounding communities. The seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Jeff Hilovsky.
Lindner recently retired as president of a multinational media company with operations in the United States and Latin America, according to the committee.
He also previously served eight years as an elected school board director in the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
In a statement, the committee said Lindner plans to focus on issues tied to growth in the area, including impacts on roads, schools, medical services and housing. The release also points to concerns about water quality, development and population increases across the district.
Lindner identified additional priorities such as energy needs, workforce housing, support for residents in manufactured housing communities and food insecurity.
“These rights are not guaranteed, and it’s critical that we secure them for future generations,” Lindner said in the release, referring to his support for constitutional protections related to voting rights, reproductive freedom and marriage equality.
On education, Lindner said Delaware’s school funding system is outdated and called for reforms to how schools are funded, including changes to the local referendum process.
Lindner previously ran for the seat in 2024.