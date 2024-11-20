LEWES, Del.- A Sussex County Planning and Zoning hearing Wednesday reviewed the Seaside at Lewes subdivision proposal, which would bring more than 300 homes to the intersection of Route 1 and Cave Neck Road. The plan has sparked concerns about traffic, but developers argue it won’t add to congestion.
This site has a history of contentious development plans, with past proposals for large-scale projects, including the failed Overbrook Town Center.
Today’s hearing, however, focused on a new plan for 359 homes on 241 acres.
Seaside at Lewes LLC, the developers behind this, said the expanded property will allow for a more spread-out design, with homes placed on larger lots to reduce crowding.
When CoastTV covered this proposal in early November, residents voiced strong concerns about the area's traffic issues, a key factor in the opposition to previous projects.
Developers argued that their project aligns more closely with Sussex County’s comprehensive plan than previous proposals.
They cited planned road improvements in the area, including a roundabout near Cave Neck Road that DelDOT plans to start building in 2026, noting that the development would not disrupt these plans, a point confirmed by a DelDOT spokesperson at the public hearing.
While no decisions were made at Wednesday’s meeting, the discussion marks progress in the ongoing debate over the property, which has seen several unsuccessful plans in the past.