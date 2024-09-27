DEWEY BEACH, Del- The two-year terms for Dewey Beach Commissioners Bill Stevens and Gary Persinger will begin on Friday when both are sworn in at the Town Council meeting.
Stevens and Persinger are already members of the council. Their terms were up for the election scheduled for Sept. 21. Because they were the only two candidates to file, the election was canceled.
Stevens is also the town's mayor. In Dewey Beach, that position is unelected. Instead it is appointed by a council vote each year. This year's appointment will also take place at Friday's council meeting.