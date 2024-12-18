DEWEY BEACH Del.- Dewey Beach officials are considering a $10 fee for beach wheelchair rentals, which have been provided free of charge since 1994.
The proposed ordinance, set to be discussed at the town's council meeting on Dec. 20, aims to offset the growing demand for the service, which has led to increased costs for additional wheelchairs, maintenance, and staff time.
The fee would help cover the administrative and operational expenses associated with the program, which provides handicapped access to the town's beaches.
The ordinance will be reviewed during the meeting at 3 p.m. at the Dewey Beach LifeSaving Station.