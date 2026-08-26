DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach is considering a local ordinance that would preserve a 1 a.m. cutoff for alcohol service if Delaware lawmakers eventually give towns and counties the option to allow later hours.
The proposal was drafted in response to House Bill 433, which would have allowed Delaware municipalities and counties to decide whether bars, restaurants and clubs could serve alcohol until 2 a.m. The legislation would not have automatically extended hours statewide; each local government would have had to adopt the later cutoff by ordinance.
HB 433 passed the Delaware House on June 11 by a 38-1 vote before being sent to the Senate Banking, Business, Insurance & Technology Committee. The Senate did not vote on the bill before the legislative session ended, meaning the proposal did not become law. The General Assembly's bill page still lists its last action as assignment to the Senate committee.
Dewey Beach's draft ordinance says town officials want local regulations in place should state law change in the future. The town currently considers the 1 a.m. cutoff appropriate because large groups of people leaving bars late at night can put additional strain on police, emergency medical services and other public safety resources. The ordinance also cites concerns about alcohol-related disturbances, disorderly conduct and noise complaints.
Under the draft language, alcohol service and sales would have to stop by 1 a.m. All alcoholic beverages would have to be removed from bars and from patrons by 1:30 a.m., with patrons required to leave by that time. Employees could remain for cleanup and other duties associated with closing.
The debate comes as Dewey's bars remain a major part of the town's nightlife. During busy nights, sidewalks and roads can quickly fill with people around closing time. Visitor Tyrell Lindsey said he would support giving businesses the option to serve alcohol later. “I would want to bring more of my friends to stay out longer,” Lindsey said. “Because the bars are open later, it's more of a community.”
For now, Delaware's proposed change is not law, and Dewey Beach's draft ordinance does not extend bar hours. Instead, it is aimed at maintaining the town's earlier cutoff if state lawmakers approve a similar change in the future. The decision was tabled tonight.