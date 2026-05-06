DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach is known for many things: Orange crushes, live entertainment, paddle boarding. But one islands.com claims its real charm is being one of the cleanest beaches in the country.
According to the site, Dewey Beach consistently meets requirements for acceptable pollution levels. As of April 29, Dewey passed tests for bacteria levels 95 percent of the time.
In Delaware, that means the average level of Enterococcus in five samples measures below 35 cfu per 100 milliliter of water, and the current single sample is below 104 cfu per 100 milliliter of water, according to the article.
The website attributes this success to the town's fines for littering and bans on glass bottles and containers. Those beach rules are in effect from May 15 to Sept. 15.
Some other beaches included on the list of cleanliness are:
- Siesta Key Beach, Florida
- Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
- Wailea Beach, Hawaii
- Coronado Beach, California
- Spanish River Park Beach, Florida
- Stone Harbor Beach, New Jersey
- Makena Beach, Hawaii
- Westward Beach, California
This list was compromised using test results from beach grading organizations, including the popular Swim Guide, and with the consultation of state health departments.