DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Dewey Beach is asking people who live there and property owners to submit photos showing flooding and other storm impacts from the recent nor’easter as part of an ongoing resiliency study.
The study is intended to help the town better understand how coastal storms affect Dewey Beach and identify areas that may be particularly vulnerable to flooding. Town leaders are seeking photos showing flooding, standing water and stormwater impacts.
According to the town, pictures from different areas can help identify flooding patterns, document vulnerable locations and provide a better understanding of how significant storms affect the community. Even photos taken shortly after the nor’easter could provide useful information even if the area has since dried out or returned to normal.
People submitting photos are asked to include the location and date the picture was taken. Photos can be submitted through the Resiliency Study Submission Portal on the town’s website.