DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A survey conducted by University of Delaware, asked Dewey Beach locals and visitors what they enjoyed the most about the town, and what they can improve upon.
During Wednesday's meeting, commissioners reviewed the survey results, and one issue came out on top. 56.9% of locals and 56.2% of visitors ranked pedestrian safety as the town’s number one area for improvement.
Town Manager Bill Zolper said he's heard safety complaints before.
"...the speed through the town, traffic not stopping when the pedestrians enter the crosswalk and pedestrians walking out in front of cars when they're not stopped either. So you got to have both... You have to have the pedestrian use common sense and not walk out in front of a car and the driver needs to stop when the pedestrians in the crosswalk.” Zolper told CoastTV.
The survey shows 82% said the number one most positive characteristic of Dewey Beach was its walking access to restaurants. University of Delaware students will develop outlines of goals and objectives for commissioners to review as they consider potential solutions. Commissioners plan to meet again in December to continue the conversation.