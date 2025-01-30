DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Consistent flooding and puddling on local streets, especially along Jersey and Read Avenue, have prompted Dewey Beach officials to seek a solution.
Heavy rain, stormwater runoff, and rising tides have created localized depressions that lead to increased flooding in these areas.
The Dewey Beach Infrastructure Committee recently met to review plans aimed at addressing these persistent issues, with a focus on Jersey Street and Read Ave. A $1 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will fund the Read Ave project, which is designed to mitigate significant flooding, especially during tidal events.
Bob Palmer, project manager at Beacon Engineering, noted that storms are becoming more intense, with heavier rainfall occurring in shorter bursts, overwhelming the ground's ability to absorb water.
Plans for Jersey Street include widening sidewalks and upgrading drainage systems to better manage runoff.
Local Darryl Helms lives on Jersey Street and described frequent flooding as a nuisance, with three or four instances annually.
"This year was a little less, but we're just waiting for it to come back," Helms said.
Town Manager Bill Zolper expressed confidence that the new projects will reduce standing water and improve conditions on Jersey Street.
The upgrades are expected to be completed in 2-3 weeks after work starts, making the completion date fall right around Easter.