DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Business Partnership is set to hold a Halloween-themed extravaganza with haunted walk-throughs from Oct. 23 to 25.
The DBP events start with a Haunted Spooktacular PTO Fundraiser on Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event will raise money for the Local Cape Parent-Teacher Organization, with 15 percent of total sales being donated towards the organization. For $5 per person (single entry) to $10 per person (unlimited entry), families can enjoy a Zombie Tent and more at the beaches of Dickinson Street and The Bay in Dewey Beach.
On Oct. 24 and 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the partnership group will be holding more Halloween events at the beach of Dickinson Street and The Bay, as well as between Rusty Rudder and The Lighthouse.
The DBP says they have set up a Haunted Graveyard and Haunted Zombie Beach Spooktacular for the community featuring a haunted house and graveyard walk-through. The family-friendly event will cost $5 per person (single entry), with kids under 8 years old entering for free. Unlimited entries will cost $10 per person, with kids under 8 years old still able to enter for free.
This event will not be the only thing taking place in Delmarva this weekend. See the 2025 Trick or Treat guide for more Halloween happenings.