DELMARVA - Communities across Delmarva are gearing up for a season of spooky celebrations, family fun and plenty of candy as Halloween approaches. From traditional trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat events to costume parades, pet-friendly festivities and themed parties, towns throughout the region are offering a wide range of activities for all ages. Here’s a look at some of the Halloween events happening across the area.
MILFORD
- Trick-or-treating will take place throughout the city will be on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- A trunk-or-treat will be held at PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 202 Healthy Way, on Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MILLSBORO
- The Millsboro Police Department will be hosting a Trunk-or-treat event at Millsboro Town Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Those interested in having a spot for their trunk should contact Cpl. Shockley at 302-934-8174.
- Clayton Homes of Millsboro will host its first-ever trick-or-treat event on Oct. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 28679 East DuPont Boulevard. Families are invited to bring their little ones for an afternoon of candy, costumes, and community fun. Visitors can trick-or-treat through model homes, meet the team and enjoy a safe, family-friendly Halloween celebration.
GEORGETOWN
- Delaware State Police will host their annual trunk-or-treat at the Georgetown Division of Motor Vehicles on Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital will have a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will take place at 22303 Dupont Blvd and costumes are encouraged.
LEWES
- The City of Lewes will have its trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Police will be monitoring Kings Highway to Devries Circle from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. but will not close the road this year. Police ask parents to be with kids as they go from house to house.
REHOBOTH BEACH
- The annual Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach is one of Delaware’s most popular fall traditions, drawing thousands of visitors to the coast each October for a weekend of Halloween-themed fun. Hosted by the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, the three-day event features a mix of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and community celebrations. Highlights include a costume parade down Rehoboth Avenue, a costumed dog parade, trick-or-treating at local shops, and live music at the bandstand. Visitors can also enjoy craft vendors, hayrides, a 5K run, scavenger hunts, and a variety of children’s games and shows. This year's festival is set for Oct. 24 - 26.
Schellville’s annual Spooktacular will take place Sunday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. but the first hour is allocated to families with special needs. The event will have trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, games, hayrides and a variety of attractions including a bounce house, obstacle course, face painting and skating. Food trucks, snack shacks and local breweries will also be on site. Attendees are encouraged to wear their most creative and spooky costumes for this community celebration.
DEWEY BEACH
- The Dewey Beach Police Department is holding a trick-or-treating event at the Hotel Dewey on Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
BETHANY BEACH
OCEAN VIEW
- Cops and Goblins will take place at John West Park on Oct. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
SELBYVILLE
Selbyville’s fifth annual trunk-or-treat is Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Co. parking lot, 30 N. Main St. Those interested in participating as a trunk, vendor or sponsor should submit the form to Loryn Rose by Oct. 10 to lrose@townofselbyville.org or call 302-436-8314 ext. 120, and bring the family for decorated trunks, treats, games.
OCEAN CITY
- The annual Halloween “Spook Out” Party returns to Northside Park in Ocean City on Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m., offering a fun and festive afternoon for families. Children are invited to dress in costume for a parade and enjoy Halloween-themed carnival games, an inflatable corn maze, selfie stations and more. Admission is one full bag of individually wrapped candy per child.
- The Halloween Bowl Bash brings spooky excitement to the Ocean Bowl Skate Park in Ocean City on Oct. 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Skaters ages 6 and older can compete for prizes in a best trick contest and a costume competition while enjoying music and Halloween-themed fun. Participation is free with an Ocean Bowl Pass or $15 without one. All contestants must be registered with Ocean Bowl, and those under 18 need a signed waiver. Helmets are required, and safety gear is recommended.
This article will continue to be updated as more event information becomes available.