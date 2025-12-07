DELAWARE - More than 5,000 participants and supporters filled Dewey Beach in pink on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, for the 14th annual Dewey Goes Pink 5K, hosted by The Starboard to benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. The event raised $380,276 to support the coalition’s breast cancer education, outreach and survivorship programs across the state.
The coalition says the day began with a rendition of the national anthem performed by Kristen of Kristen & The Noise, runners, walkers, survivors, families and sponsors.
The Fenwick Fighters team was honored on stage for raising the most funds. CEO Francesca Vogel joined Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay, Steve “Monty” Montgomery of The Starboard and local sponsors to present awards, highlighting the partnerships that strengthen the coalition's mission.