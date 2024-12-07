DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The 13th annual Dewey Goes Pink event, held on Oct. 5, raised a record-breaking $365,000 for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. The community-centered event drew over 5,000 participants and has now contributed more than $1.5 million to the DBCC’s mission of breast cancer awareness, early detection and survivor support.
The funds raised this year will enable DBCC to purchase a 15-passenger van to provide transportation for breast cancer survivors. These services help connect individuals to support groups, educational events and critical activities. The funds also supported initiatives like My Sister’s Keeper and the Campeonas Project, further expanding outreach in local communities.
In fiscal year 2023-2024, DBCC says it hosted 197 events, served 498 breast cancer survivors and facilitated 270 mammograms in Sussex County alone. The organization also boasts 76 active peer mentors trained to support survivors.