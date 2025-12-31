DHHS opens warming centers as Code Purple shelters provide overnight help

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As 2025 comes to an end, cold temperatures are settling across Delaware, creating dangerous conditions for people exposed to the cold for long periods of time.
To help those in need find a warm place to spend the day, warming centers are open across the state, including at the Thurman Adams State Service Center in Georgetown.
The warming center is run by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services. The agency says similar centers are located throughout the First State and are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition to the DHSS warming centers, Code Purple programs in Sussex County and the Cape region are providing overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
“These shelters rely on volunteers to operate,” said Giovanni Otero, community relations director for Love INC. “All the way through, like New Year’s or the day after New Year’s, that usually is the hardest week to fill. So if anyone’s available during that time and they’d like to give up their time and get to know some of our neighbors who have a story just like ours, it’s a great opportunity.”
Code Purple shelters are open through March 15 and operate regardless of temperature.