WILMINGTON, Del. — DelDOT announced the Karen L. Johnson Division of Motor Vehicles facility south of Wilmington will remain closed for the week of December 29, 2025.
DMV locations in Delaware City, Dover and Georgetown are scheduled to resume operations Monday, December 29, at 10 a.m., according to the agency.
The Wilmington-area closure follows a deadly shooting there on December 23rd.
"We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this time," a DelDOT press release stated while announcing the extended closure.
State Police say Corporal Matthew T. “Ty” Snook was working an overtime assignment at the reception desk inside the DMV on Tuesday, when 44-year-old Rahman Rose entered the DMV as a customer and shot Snook from behind. After being shot, reports state that Snook pushed a DMV employee out of the way and urged them to run away. Police say Rose then fired more shots at Snook before waiting for police to arrive and shooting at them. Rose was killed by responding officers.
Trooper Snook, a 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, was thirty-four years old and leaves behind his wife and a one-year-old daughter. A number of fundraisers, including one by Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy, are raising money for the Snook family. Snook is remembered as a wrestling star and a professional, committed trooper.
According to troopers, funeral arrangement information will be released when available and in coordination with the family.
New Castle County customers who need in-person services are encouraged to visit the Delaware City DMV at 2101 Mid County Drive in New Castle. Some transactions may also be completed online through the MyDMV portal.