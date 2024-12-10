DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has approved several permits and authorizations for US Wind, Inc., enabling the Delaware-based components of its proposed Maryland offshore wind project to move forward.
According to DNREC, the approvals include a Subaqueous Lands Permit, a Wetlands Permit and a Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit. The agency says the decision, outlined in DNREC Secretary’s Order No. 2024-W-0051, was informed by state laws and regulations, scientific evaluation and public input.
US Wind responds to the permit approvals saying, “After a thorough, science-based review by DNREC’s experts, and feedback from the public, we are thrilled to have secured these final approvals to move forward on delivering massive amounts of clean energy to the region," said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. "Offshore wind will help lower electricity bills for the people of Delaware, satisfy the region’s critical need for more electricity, and improve air quality across the state, all while supporting good local jobs. These projects will be a home run for the people of Delaware for decades to come.”
As part of the permit conditions, DNREC says US Wind is required to conduct detailed monitoring and reporting during construction and operations, provide compensatory mitigation activities and funding to address potential environmental concerns and public use impacts. The agency says US Wind must also adhere to an approved Emergency Response Plan for managing unforeseen events. DNREC says US Wind must also establish financial assurance to provide for any future decommissioning activities.
According to DNREC, the compensatory mitigation measures include fish and shellfish population studies, recreational access improvements and the establishment of a maintenance and research fund. DNREC also says the package includes annual funding to the aquaculture startup grant fund and funding to support the construction and operation of a submerged aquatic vegetation restoration facility.
This follows US Wind, Inc. announcement that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management granted final approval for the company’s Construction and Operations Plan, completing the federal permitting process for its offshore wind project.
The project has faced significant opposition from the Ocean City community and other local organizations. The Town of Ocean City, joined by groups such as the Worcester County Commissioners, Coastal Association of Realtors and the Commercial and Recreational Fishing Industry, say they will continue to move forward with a lawsuit against BOEM to challenge its approval of US Wind’s project.