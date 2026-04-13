SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun assessing wastewater and drinking water infrastructure in 45 manufactured home communities in Sussex County as part of a broader statewide effort.
According to a press release, DNREC says many communities rely on aging or outdated systems, particularly small, shared septic systems installed years ago that are not subject to current inspection requirements. Statewide, more than 170 manufactured home communities have been identified, with 98 known to use on-site wastewater treatment or disposal systems.
DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said the project is aimed at identifying infrastructure needs rather than pursuing enforcement. “The focus is on identifying where water infrastructure improvements are needed rather than regulatory enforcement, though we will seek compliance if we encounter public health concerns,” Patterson said.
The agency is working with Verdantas, an environmental consulting firm, to carry out the assessment.
The project began in late 2025 with outreach and data collection, followed by field assessments that started in March. Site surveys are scheduled between Jan. 5 and May 1, 2026. During site visits, teams are documenting the size of each community, as well as the types and age of water and wastewater systems and overall site conditions.
DNREC officials say failing or outdated systems can pose risks to public health and the environment. Findings from the assessment will be compiled into a report to help guide future improvements and identify funding and technical assistance for affected communities.