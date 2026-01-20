PRIME HOOK BEACH, Del.- DNREC officials have ordered the removal of a concrete dune crossover at Prime Hook Beach, ruling that the structure was built illegally and poses risks to the area’s fragile coastal environment.
In a decision issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Jan. 16, the agency denied a coastal construction permit for the concrete ramp on Lot 2 in the Clifton Shores community.
DNREC says the structure was installed seaward of the state’s building line without prior approval, violating Delaware’s beach protection regulations.
The concrete crossover is approximately 10 feet wide and extends about 118 feet toward the shoreline. According to DNREC, the permit application was submitted only after construction had already been completed.
In its denial letter, signed by Shoreline and Waterway Management Director Stephen Williams, DNREC said the structure does not meet regulatory standards for beach access structures and does not qualify as a type of structure that must be located seaward of the building line. The application stated the crossover would be used both for pedestrian access and as a boat ramp.
DNREC also pointed to strong public opposition during the review process. The agency received 28 public comments — 27 opposing the project and one in support. The lone supportive comment came from a neighboring property owner who shared in the cost of building the structure, according to the department.
State officials raised additional concerns about the potential for increased vehicle traffic over the dune, particularly from launching boats and other watercraft. DNREC warned that this activity could harm sensitive wildlife, including horseshoe crabs and red knots. The red knot is listed as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act.
The department said it has both the authority and responsibility to protect coastal habitats, wildlife, and public lands.
DNREC ordered the property owner to remove the entire concrete structure and restore the dune to its original condition. Restoration must include regrading the sand to match surrounding dunes and replanting the area with Cape American beach grass.
The removal must be completed within 15 days of the property owner’s receipt of the denial letter, which was sent by certified mail. DNREC noted that failure to comply could result in legal action to force removal. The structure is also classified as a public nuisance under state regulations.
The property owner has the right to appeal the decision to the DNREC Secretary within 20 days. An appeal could lead to a public hearing.