LEWES, Del. - The plans for a new bathhouse at Cape Henlopen State Park have raised issues with local environmental groups, but the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is working to assuage concerns.
Early stage plans shows the new bathhouse would be built on a dune just a few hundred feet north of the existing David B. McBride bathhouse.
Ray Bivens, director of Delaware’s Division of Parks and Recreation, said the department is following official guidance.
“The last master plan was done in 1999, and it actually talked about additional bathrooms on the north side.” said Bivens.
Sally Boswell, a member of the Preserve Our Parks coalition, said relocating the bathhouse just does not make sense.
“It takes up a lot of space here on the dune. We are convinced that a well-designed plan could incorporate all the needs for this bathhouse right here at the existing location.” said Boswell.
Bivens tells CoastTV the current bathhouse does not have adequate changing rooms for lifeguards, enough bathrooms for visitors, or space in general. He says any plans for the bathhouse can be adjusted if environmental concerns become apparent.