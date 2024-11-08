CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. – Environmentalists with the Preserve Our Park Coalition are voicing renewed opposition to what they say is proposed two-story bathhouse on a dune at Cape Henlopen State Park, arguing it would damage the ecosystem and disrupt local wildlife.
Two years ago, a proposal for a restaurant in the same area was paused by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) after public outcry. The coalition says the newly revised project is part of ten planned improvements at the park.
The coalition acknowledges the need for improved facilities, specifically the aging McBride Bathhouse, which they agree could benefit from a renovation to address wear and ADA compliance issues. However, they object to constructing a new building on an untouched dune north of the existing bathhouse.
"Take a walk over the dune from the beach parking lot at the northern dune crossing, where the bar/restaurant was proposed last year, and you will see one of the most spectacular views in the park," Sally Boswell writes. "Then, look to your right and picture a large, two-story bathhouse. This view and this dune are irreplaceable."
The coalition is calling on DNREC to honor the Cape Henlopen State Park Master Plan, which it says advocates for preserving sensitive ecosystems, recycling existing structures, and situating new facilities in previously disturbed areas.
Lynn Gulla, a wildlife photographer who regularly visits Cape Henlopen State Park, says officials should replace the old building at the same location. "The dunes are sacred land around here," Gulla said. "So I would propose, personally, to just fix up what we already have."
Sally Boswell, a member of the Preserve Our Park Coalition, says the new proposal doesn’t make sense. "DNREC has signs posted throughout the park to stay off the dunes," Boswell said. "So one would presume that if you're not supposed to walk on the dunes, building on the dunes would also be harmful."