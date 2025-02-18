DNREC

As part of a project at Canary Creek, water level logger wells were installed in the marsh platform to track groundwater levels. (DNREC)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program has partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study and protect salt marsh ecosystems in Sussex County.

As part of a project at Canary Creek, water level logger wells were installed in the marsh platform to track groundwater levels. Each well was paired with a camera trap to monitor surface water conditions alongside groundwater data. Researchers also extracted soil samples to analyze the marsh platform’s soil profile.

The collected data will contribute to a regional EPA study assessing the health and function of wetlands across the region. According to DNREC, salt marshes play a crucial role in coastal resilience, serving as natural buffers against flooding and providing habitat for diverse wildlife.

Looking ahead, DNREC is awaiting funding approval from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for a major restoration project at the Marian R. Okie Memorial Nature Preserve, also known as Poplar Thicket or Okie Preserve in Millsboro.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you