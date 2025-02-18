SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program has partnered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to study and protect salt marsh ecosystems in Sussex County.
As part of a project at Canary Creek, water level logger wells were installed in the marsh platform to track groundwater levels. Each well was paired with a camera trap to monitor surface water conditions alongside groundwater data. Researchers also extracted soil samples to analyze the marsh platform’s soil profile.
The collected data will contribute to a regional EPA study assessing the health and function of wetlands across the region. According to DNREC, salt marshes play a crucial role in coastal resilience, serving as natural buffers against flooding and providing habitat for diverse wildlife.
Looking ahead, DNREC is awaiting funding approval from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for a major restoration project at the Marian R. Okie Memorial Nature Preserve, also known as Poplar Thicket or Okie Preserve in Millsboro.