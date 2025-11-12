DELAWARE - DNREC has launched a new public survey aimed at gathering feedback from people across the state about local air quality and pollution concerns.
The brief online survey, available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole, asks participants to share how they perceive the air quality where they live, what pollution sources worry them most and how they access air quality information. The results will help shape future monitoring, outreach efforts and policy recommendations.
“We continuously monitor air conditions statewide, but data alone doesn’t tell the full story,” said Angela Marconi, director of the DNREC Division of Air Quality. “We want to understand how Delawareans experience air quality in their daily lives. This feedback will help us identify where additional outreach, monitoring or education efforts may be most valuable.”
DNREC’s Division of Air Quality operates 11 monitoring stations statewide, measuring key pollutants such as ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur. These are considered “criteria air pollutants” under national air quality standards, and the data collected is shared with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the public through DNREC’s online air data tools.
DNREC said the survey takes about five minutes to complete, and responses are confidential. Participants may choose to provide their email address if they would like to receive updates on future DNREC projects. The survey is open through Monday, Dec. 15.