DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control plans to hold public information meetings about the latest State Energy Plan.
According to DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, DNREC’s State Energy Office has worked for the past year on an update to the energy plan and public input is important toward the development. Workgroups within the Governor’s Energy Advisory Council held multiple meetings from June through December of 2023 to begin planning for the new State Energy Plan. As a part of this, the State Energy Office and the GEAC held public sessions in each county. More than 150 residents attended those meetings and the workgroups drafted more than 250 recommendations from the public. Eighty-two recommendations were sent to the council and were approved by a majority vote.
Garvin believes that the feedback of these public meetings will help shape the strategies in the energy plan. He believes that changing towards a more reilable electric grid and discovering actions Delaware residents can take to decrease greenhouse gasses.
The public has the chance to voice their opinions on the new State Energy plan in each county
The public information meetings will be held on:
Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Cheer Community Center in Georgetown from 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug, 14 at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center in New Castle from 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Dover Public Library in Dover from 5-7 p.m.