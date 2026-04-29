DELAWARE. - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is reminding community members that Delaware's annual open burn ban will be in effect starting May 1.
According to DNREC, the open burn ban will run from May 1 through Sept. 30 to protect the environment and air quality.
The open burn ban restricts most outdoor burning. However, the agency says outdoor cooking fires, recreational campfires, and ceremonial bonfires are still allowed, provided that either firewood, charcoal, propane, or natural gas is used.
“The visible smoke and invisible emissions from burning contain pollutants, which are not only bad for the environment, but for anyone breathing both close to the fire source and downwind,” said DNREC Environmental Scientist Gerald Mood of the Division of Air Quality. “These pollutants can also contribute to ozone, smog, haze, and reduced visibility, especially in the hotter weather.”
DNREC notes that people can avoid burning waste by utilizing yard waste drop-off systems, breaking down or chipping up limbs, or using a yard compost system.
From Oct. 1 to April 30, the state says residential burning of fallen limbs and shrubbery is allowed in some cases. The burning must take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and only a maximum of 27 cubic feet of yard waste can be burned.
DNREC notes that people can receive citations for burn violations, and that it is never legal to burn leaves or grass, trash, construction remains, papers such as cardboard, items like plastics, as well as mattresses or furniture items.