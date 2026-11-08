SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware hunters harvesting deer in parts of Sussex County will be required to have their animals checked for Chronic Wasting Disease during the upcoming November firearms season.
The season runs Nov. 13-22. The mandatory testing applies to deer taken in Wildlife Management Zones 11, 14 and 16, which make up Delaware’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone.
DNREC says it will operate three check stations in Sussex County from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily:
Jones Crossroads Landfill in Georgetown
Gumboro Community Center in Millsboro
Redden State Forest’s Jester Tract parking lot
The requirement follows Delaware’s first detection of Chronic Wasting Disease. DNREC says the November firearms season typically accounts for about 40% of the state’s annual deer harvest, making it an important opportunity to collect samples, according to DNREC.
DNREC says hunters should have their deer registration and QR code ready. Registration can be shown electronically or printed. Hunters can still have their deer tested without the QR code.