DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is encouraging nonprofit groups, conservation districts, community organizations and homeowners’ associations across Delaware to submit project proposals for its Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program.
The Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program supports projects and programs aimed at improving water quality on developed lands where watershed improvement plans and strategies are in place.
Grant funding for this cycle is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000 per project, according to DNREC. Projects will be reviewed through a competitive process by agency staff, with recommended proposals presented to the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council for consideration.
DNREC says applicants may submit up to two proposals per grant cycle. Program guidelines and application materials are available on the state’s environmental finance webpage.
Selected projects must demonstrate innovative and sustainable approaches to water quality improvement while providing cost-effective and measurable results.
According to DNREC, eligible projects may include efforts to enhance or restore water quality within impaired watersheds, community stormwater management improvements in existing developments in partnership with municipalities, and voluntary or non-regulatory plans addressing pollution control strategies, watershed-based restoration efforts or basin-wide management assessments.
Past grant recipients have used the funding for projects such as green roof installations, living shoreline projects and marsh enhancements to reduce erosion, stormwater retrofit efforts using wetlands and bioswales to manage runoff from impervious surfaces, stream bank restoration to reduce erosion and sedimentation, and green stormwater improvements along Conwell Street in Seaford.
All applications must be received by DNREC no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.