The Gumboro testing site location

The Gumboro testing site location is located at The Gumboro Community Center. 

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- DNREC is asking hunters to bring their deer to their testing points to monitor the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease

Today marks the opening day of Firearm Deer Hunting season. With that, DNREC is asking hunters to bring their deer to them for testing. 

After hunters register their harvest, they will receive a QR code that brings them to one of the three testing sites, located in the Georgetown, Gumboro and Millsboro area. 

Sam Millman is DNREC's Deer Project Leader and says the testing is simple. "We'll take two of the retro pharyngeal lymph nodes out it, which is basically by the neck, take those samples out with the QR code and they go on their merry way. [Then we] send it off to one of our labs to get tested.” He explained. 

Once a sample is taken, DNREC's team will reach out to hunters and let them know whether their deer tested positive or negative for CWD. It's up to the hunter if they want to keep the infected deer, but DNREC advises to not eat deer if it has tested positive. 

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Brynn joined the CoastTV team in July of 2026. She graduated from Rowan University in May of 2026. As a reporter, she found a passion for the power of communication to highlight voices, stories, and ideas that matter to the community. 

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