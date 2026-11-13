Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&