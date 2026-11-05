Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.