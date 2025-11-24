DELAWARE - DNREC will launch its annual auction of low-digit surf fishing tags starting Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. The online auction, which supports Delaware State Parks, gives bidders a chance to secure one of 14 unique tags, including numbers 48, 89, 196, 240, 267, 455 and 777.
In addition to these specific tags, bidders can also compete for eight “choice” tag ranges, from 76 to 9999, where the top bidder selects a preferred number within the range, if it hasn’t already been sold.
The minimum bid for each low-digit plate is $250. According to Delaware law, surf fishing tags numbered 1 through 200 can only be used on cars registered in Delaware.
The low-numbered tag auction was first authorized by the Delaware General Assembly in 2015, allowing DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation to auction them to the highest bidder. Proceeds help support operations and maintenance within the state parks system, said the state.
DNREC reminds participants that owning a low-digit plate does not, on its own, allow for drive-on beach access. A valid surf fishing permit is still required, and DNREC said both annual and two-year permits will be available for purchase soon.