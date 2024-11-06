DELAWARE - DNREC will present a free, virtual webinar focused on nature-based stormwater management and living shoreline projects on Thursday, Nov. 14. The one-hour session begins at 10 a.m., and attendees may register up to the start of the event.
According to the state, the event will be hosted in partnership with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee. The webinar will feature speakers Ellie Chetelat and Amanda Poskaitis from Underwood & Associates, an environmental consulting firm. Chetelat, an ecological landscape designer and Poskaitis, a partnership development manager, will discuss various stormwater and living shoreline projects implemented along the Havre de Grace, Maryland, waterfront. Officials say the event will cover initiatives to strengthen natural infrastructure and resilience to climate change impacts.
Officials say living shorelines use natural elements like native plants, oyster shells and coconut-fiber coir logs to mitigate shoreline erosion and flooding.
Registration details are available through the DNREC events calendar.