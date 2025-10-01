DELAWARE - DNREC will hold an open house Wednesday evening at Cape Henlopen State Park to gather public input on proposed fee increases for state park daily entrance, annual and lifetime passes.
The Oct. 1 event, scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the park’s Officers Club, is one of three open houses hosted by DNREC this week to discuss possible changes to its fee structure. The department cites rising operational costs and a 35 percent increase in park visitation since 2015 as key factors driving the need for a fee adjustment.
There will also be an open house Thursday, Oct. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Killens Pond Nature Center in Killens Pond State Park in Felton.
DNREC says Delaware’s 17 state parks, along with a marina and accredited zoo, welcomed 7.4 million visitors in 2024, generating $822 million in economic activity. Despite this impact, the park system remains 65 percent self-funded, according to DNREC. Officials say park fees have not been raised since 2015, while operating expenses have grown by 127 percent.
Here's a break down of the current rates vs. proposed rates:
Daily Entrance
Delaware Registered Vehicle
Inland Parks
Current Fee: $4.00
Proposed Fee: $5.00
Beach Parks
Current Fee: $5.00
Proposed Fee: $10.00
Out-of-State Registered Vehicle
Inland Parks
Current Fee: $8.00
Proposed Fee: $10.00
Beach Parks
Current Fee: $10.00
Proposed Fee: $20.00
Annual Pass
Delaware Registered Vehicle
Annual Pass
Current Fee: $35.00
Proposed Fee: $50.00
Senior Pass
Current Fee: $18.00
Proposed Fee: $25.00
Delaware Military Pass
Current Fee: $17.50
Proposed Fee: $25.00
Out-of-State Registered Vehicle
Annual Pass
Current Fee: $70.00
Proposed Fee: $100.00
Senior Pass
Current Fee: $35.00
Proposed Fee: $50.00
Military Pass
Current Fee: $35.00
- Proposed Fee: $50.00
Attendees can review visitation and revenue data, speak with staff and provide feedback. No formal presentation will be given. A public survey on the proposed changes will be available online starting Sept. 30.
Tune in to CoastTV News at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from people who use the state parks.