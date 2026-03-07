WILMINGTON, Del.- Delaware’s largest day of giving brought in more than $2.4 million for nonprofits across the state.
Organizers say more than 20,000 people donated during Do More 24 Delaware, a 24-hour fundraising event held from 6 p.m. March 5 to 6 p.m. March 6.
More than 600 nonprofits participated, creating individual fundraising pages online so supporters could donate directly to their organizations.
The event is organized by United Way of Delaware and Spur Impact. Organizers say donors from all 50 states contributed during the one-day campaign.
Participating nonprofits were also able to compete for more than $300,000 in matching funds, prizes and incentives provided by sponsors across the state.
“Do More 24 Delaware reminds us what’s possible when an entire state comes together,” said Tierra Fair, executive vice president and chief operating officer of United Way of Delaware.
Sponsors for the 2026 event included organizations such as Barclays, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, the Delaware Division of the Arts, the Delaware Community Foundation, and the Longwood Foundation.