VIRGINIA- A dog is back home and recovering after falling through ice into Chesconessex Creek in Accomack County early Tuesday morning, thanks to a coordinated rescue effort by local first responders.
The Eastern Shore of Virginia 911 Center received a call around 8:08 a.m. for a dog that had wandered onto the ice in Chesconessex Creek near Northside Road, according to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department. The ice gave way, leaving the dog trapped in the frigid water.
Fire and EMS crews from Station 9 responded to the scene. One rescuer was placed in a cold-water ice rescue suit and used an inflatable raft to carefully reach the dog while navigating ice, wind and freezing conditions.
The dog, described as a beagle and hound mix, was safely pulled from the water and brought back to shore. Accomack County Animal Control then took custody of the dog for treatment.
Officials said the dog was treated for hypothermia and minor paw injuries caused by jagged ice. The pup has since been reunited with its family.
Fire officials said they were grateful the rescue ended safely for both the dog and responders, noting these types of calls are uncommon. They also thanked the Accomack County Department of Public Safety, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission for assisting in the rescue.