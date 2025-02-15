SALISBURY, Md. - Three Salisbury residents face multiple animal abuse and neglect charges after authorities discovered three dead dogs at a home on Samuel Lane, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to 1713 Samuel Lane on Feb. 14 to assist Salisbury police and Animal Control with an investigation. Authorities said officers were at the residence attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Samuel Powell when they observed three dead dogs in the backyard.
According to deputies, the dogs were found in various stages of decomposition, still wearing collars and chained in a manner that restricted their movement. Animal Control recovered the bodies for necropsies while the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division joined the case.
Following a consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, Powell and two other residents, Nakia Cherae Powell and Miracle Lynn Powell, were each charged with nine counts of animal abuse and neglect.
Charges for Each Suspect:
- Three counts of animal abuse or neglect
- Three counts of causing or authorizing animal abuse or neglect
- Three counts of failing to provide food, veterinary care, water, proper shelter, and protection from the elements
The case remains under investigation.