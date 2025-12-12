REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The iconic former Dolle’s building on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk is still standing but likely not for much longer. A demolition notice posted on the building stated work was originally expected to begin in late October. While that date has passed with no action, both city officials and the developer say nothing is preventing the teardown from moving forward.
The project’s development team, led by Onix Group in partnership with Grotto Pizza, told the planning commission they hope to begin demolition "soon," though they did not provide a firm date. Representatives said they are coordinating closely with the city to select a time they believe will be least disruptive to the community.
The city’s Planning Commission confirmed Friday that no city approvals, amendments or procedural steps are holding up demolition, including a recently approved modification to the project’s parking design.
For some visitors, the continued delay has become a point of irritation.
"I feel like having hotels is really nice and all, but I feel like right on the shore is just a bit much," said Rehoboth Beach visitor Lorelai Cymbalak, who worries the project will alter the character of the Boardwalk.
Local Rick Say said the stalled demolition has been difficult to watch."I don’t know what’s taking them so long, but now would be a good time to be taking it down."
The project has already reshaped part of the Boardwalk: the Grotto Pizza building on the north end was previously demolished to clear space for the development. The former Dolle’s building an anchor of Rehoboth Avenue for generations now stands as the next major structure awaiting removal.
Approved in January, the One Rehoboth development will stretch from the new lifeguard station on Baltimore Avenue to the corner of Rehoboth Avenue. Plans call for a four-story building featuring ground-floor retail and restaurant space, 60 hotel rooms and an underground parking garage.
For now, the only visible signs of progress at the old Dolle’s site are the posted demolition notices. Fencing and equipment have not yet appeared, leaving residents and visitors watching and waiting for the moment a historic corner of the Boardwalk gives way to a new era.