MILTON, Del. - A 29-year-old Dover man is facing DUI and other charges after a crash late Monday night along Coastal Highway near Oyster Rocks Road.
Delaware State Police said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. April 13, when a Volvo V70 was driving south on Coastal Highway. Investigators said the car left the southbound lane, entered the median, crossed the northbound lanes and overturned in a nearby field.
A passenger, a 25-year-old woman from Seaford, refused medical treatment at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and showed signs of impairment, according to police. He was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and other traffic-related offenses.