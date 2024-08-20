DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department extended their thanks and gratitude to numerous agencies that were present at the PHISH Mondegreen Festival which included numerous medical emergencies, overdoses and arrests.
The festival took place in Dover from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18.
DPD thank the Kent County Department of Public Safety and assisting Emergency Medical Personnel from all over the state. DPD says that paramedics and EMTs faced 'significant challenges' during the festival.
Some of those challenges include dozens of overdoses, medical emergencies and other situations such as combative patients.
Festival attendees were not harmed but one EMT was punched and another was bitten as they provided treatment to someone under the influence.
"Their professionalism and swift responses were instrumental in safeguarding the health and well-being of both festival attendees and the residents of Dover," DPD said in a statement released this morning.
The police department continued to express their gratitude to multiple agencies which consists of police departments, fire departments, the Office of Emergency Management for the City of Dover and Dover Motor Speedway Safety and Security Personnel.
Chief Thomas Johnson Jr., Chief of the Dover Police Department shared that his team is always excited to collaborate with the Public Safety Partners to ensure smooth running events. "That said, as with every large event of this nature, that "smoothly as possible" goal is affected by those in attendance."
The chief went on to mention the several medical incidents, overdoses and drug arrests that occurred over the four days of the festival.