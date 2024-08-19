DOVER, Del. - The weekend of Aug. 16-18 marked the first time Phish Mondegreen Festival took to the Woodlands in Dover. Two festival goers, from out of state, were arrested during the festivities.
Delaware State Police said 26-year-old William Urspruch was arrested for assault and offensive touching after receiving medical aid from emergency medical technicians Friday. DSP said Urspruch was under the influence when receiving treatment and proceeded to punch one EMT and bite another.
Another attendee, 41-year-old Douglas Gallagher of Michigan, was arrested for having several drugs in his car. On Saturday, Aug. 17, Gallagher had fled a security checkpoint when suspected illicit narcotics were found in his car during a routine search.
Gallagher had also hidden a small container of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), ketamine and MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine) at a nearby campsite.
After Urspruch was released from the hospital, he was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
- Assault 2nd, injuring an EMT (Felony)
- Offensive Touching of an EMT
Gallagher was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released after posting a $5,250 secured bond.
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possess Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity
- Possess Controlled or Counterfeit Substance except Human Growth Hormone – 3 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia